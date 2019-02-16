Listen Live Sports

Uloko lifts Houston Baptist over Nicholls St. 88-82

February 16, 2019 11:12 pm
 
HOUSTON (AP) — Benjamin Uloko had 16 points and nine rebounds as Houston Baptist defeated Nicholls State 88-82 on Saturday night.

Ian DuBose had 16 points and six rebounds for Houston Baptist (9-14, 5-7 Southland Conference). Philip McKenzie added 13 points and seven rebounds. Jalon Gates had 10 points for the hosts.

Gavin Peppers had 22 points for the Colonels (11-14, 4-8). Jeremiah Jefferson added 22 points. Danny Garrick had 14 points.

The Huskies leveled the season series against the Colonels with the win. Nicholls State defeated Houston Baptist 77-76 on Jan. 12. Houston Baptist faces Northwestern State at home on Wednesday. Nicholls State matches up against Sam Houston State on the road on Wednesday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

