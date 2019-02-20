UMass Lowell looks to extend streak vs Binghamton

Binghamton (7-19, 3-8) vs. UMass Lowell (14-13, 6-6)

Costello Athletic Center, Lowell, Massachusetts; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UMass Lowell looks for its sixth straight win in the head-to-head series over Binghamton. In its last five wins against the Bearcats, UMass Lowell has won by an average of 5 points. Binghamton’s last win in the series came on Feb. 20, 2016, an 81-77 victory.

SUPER SENIORS: Binghamton has relied heavily on its seniors. Caleb Stewart, Chancellor Barnard, J.C. Show and Everson Davis have combined to account for 51 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 77 percent of all Bearcats points over the team’s last five games.

DEFENSIVE IMPROVEMENTS: The River Hawks have allowed only 70.3 points per game across 12 conference games, an improvement from the 83.5 per game they allowed in non-conference play.

SPARKING THE OFFENSE: Sam Sessoms has either made or assisted on 54 percent of all Binghamton field goals over the last five games. The freshman guard has 41 field goals and 17 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: The River Hawks are 0-9 when they score 71 points or fewer and 14-4 when they exceed 71 points. The Bearcats are 0-15 when they fail to score more than 65 points and 7-4 on the season, otherwise.

WINNING WHEN: UMass Lowell is a perfect 5-0 when the team makes 11 or more 3-pointers. The River Hawks are 9-13 when the team hits fewer than 11 threes.

DID YOU KNOW: UMass Lowell is rated first among America East teams with an average of 78.5 points per game.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

