Umude double-double lifts South Dakota over Denver 72-45

February 20, 2019 10:37 pm
 
VERMILLION, S.D. (AP) — Stanley Umude had 18 points and 10 rebounds to lift South Dakota to a 72-45 win over Denver on Wednesday night.

Triston Simpson had 13 points and six rebounds for South Dakota (11-15, 5-8 Summit League). Cody Kelley added 12 points. Trey Burch-Manning had 11 points for the home team.

David Nzekwesi had 14 points for the Pioneers (7-20, 2-11), who have now lost six straight games. Joe Rosga added 13 points. Alperen Kurnaz had eight rebounds.

The Coyotes improve to 2-0 against the Pioneers on the season. South Dakota defeated Denver 71-70 on Jan. 2. South Dakota matches up against South Dakota State on the road on Saturday. Denver plays North Dakota on the road on Saturday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

