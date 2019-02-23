Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Umude leads Southern past Alabama A&M 59-49

February 23, 2019 10:57 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Sidney Umude scored 18 points with eight rebounds and Richard Lee scored 12 and Southern beat Alabama A&M 59-49 on Saturday night to end a two-game skid.

Lee’s 3-pointer with 16:43 before intermission gave the Jaguars (5-22, 4-10 Southwestern Athletic Conference) a 6-5 lead and they never trailed again. Lee’s basket marked the beginning of an 18-5 run in which he made three 3s. Southern led 36-28 at halftime.

Brandon Miller and Evan Wiley led Alabama A&M (5-22, 4-9) with nine points each and the Bulldogs struggled shooting going 19 of 49 (38.8 percent) from the field. Alabama A&M now has dropped three straight and five of the last six.

        Insight by GitLab: Learn how agencies are implementing applications to work across hybrid cloud environments in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|4 Internal Audit 301: Audit Manager...
3|4 ServiceNow Federal Summit
3|4 Internal Audit 101: Introduction to...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Army recruits complete confidence course training

Today in History

1961: JFK establishes the Peace Corps

Get our daily newsletter.