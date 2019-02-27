UNCG looks to extend streak vs The Citadel

UNC Greensboro (24-5, 13-3) vs. The Citadel (12-15, 4-12)

McAlister Field House, Charleston, South Carolina; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UNCG looks for its 11th straight win in the head-to-head series over The Citadel. UNC Greensboro has won by an average of 15 points in its last 10 wins over the Bulldogs. The Citadel’s last win in the series came on Jan. 5, 2015, an 85-83 win.

SUPER SENIORS: The Citadel’s Lew Stallworth, Zane Najdawi and Matt Frierson have collectively accounted for 54 percent of the team’s scoring this season, including 53 percent of all Bulldogs points over the last five games.

CREATING OFFENSE: Stallworth has either made or assisted on 60 percent of all The Citadel field goals over the last three games. The senior guard has 29 field goals and 17 assists in those games.

SHARING THE BURDEN: The Citadel is a perfect 7-0 when at least five of its players score 10 or more points. The team is 5-15 when fewer than five Bulldogs players score in double-figures.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Spartans have recently created baskets via assists more often than the Bulldogs. The Citadel has an assist on 39 of 77 field goals (50.6 percent) over its past three outings while UNC Greensboro has assists on 35 of 66 field goals (53 percent) during its past three games.

STIFLING DEFENSE: UNC Greensboro has forced opponents into committing turnovers on 24.8 percent of all possessions this year, the sixth-highest rate among all Division I teams.

