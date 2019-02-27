Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Unruh scores 20 as Central Arkansas ends 7-game skid 92-74

February 27, 2019 11:21 pm
 
CONWAY, Ark. (AP) — Thatch Unruh scored 20 points with six assists, Eddy Kayouloud and DeAndre Jones chipped in 19 points each and Central Arkansas pounded Stephen F. Austin 92-74 Wednesday night, ending a seven-game losing streak.

Jones made 7 of 9 free throws, dished seven assists and added three steals and a block for the Bears (11-17, 6-9 Southland Conference), who won for the first time since January 23. Khaleem Bennett added 12 points as Central Arkansas shot 51 percent from the floor, 28 of 55, and drained 11 of 24 from beyond the 3-point arc.

Central Arkansas climbed from ninth place into a four-way tie for seventh in the Southland.

Shannon Bogues scored 23 points for the Lumberjacks. He came into the game needing five to reach 1,000 points for his career. Kevon Harris added 21.

Stephen F. Austin (14-13, 7-8) shot 40 percent from the field and made just 2 of 15 from distance. The Lumberjacks, despite the loss, held onto sixth place.

