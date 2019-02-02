Update on the latest sports

T25 MEN’S BASKETBALL-SCHEDULE

Williamson’s 29 leads No. 2 Duke to 91-61 rout of St. John’s

UNDATED (AP) — Freshman phenom Zion Williamson scored 29 points, Tre Jones flirted with a triple-double and No. 2 Duke routed St. John’s 91-61 on Saturday.

RJ Barrett added 15 points and 14 rebounds while Jones had 13 points, seven rebounds and seven assists while also playing lockdown defense on Shamorie Ponds. The Blue Devils shot 56 percent while winning their fifth straight.

LJ Figueroa had 14 points and Marvin Clark II added 12 for the Red Storm (16-6), who lost their third in four games.

In other top-25 action:

— Kerry Blackshear had 13 points and 13 rebounds to help No. 12 Virginia Tech beat No. 23 North Carolina State 47-24 in the Wolfpack’s lowest-scoring output of the shot-clock era. Nickeil Alexander-Walker added 11 points for the Hokies, who led the entire way despite playing without point guard Justin Robinson. N.C. State made just 9 of 54 shots for the game, a conversion rate of 16.7 percent that included a 2-for-28 showing from 3-point range. It was N.C. State’s lowest scoring output in any game since managing 12 points in a win against Duke in the 1968 ACC Tournament, nearly two decades before the implementation of the shot clock.

— No. 25 Florida State won its third straight game with a 59-49 victory over Georgia Tech, who failed to score in the last 4:14. Mfiondu Kabengele and Terance Mann each scored 12 points for the Seminoles. It was the lowest point total by a Florida State opponent this season and it ties the lowest output by Georgia Tech in a game this season. Abdoulaye Gueye had 14 points on 6 of 7 shooting and grabbed seven rebounds for Georgia Tech, which has dropped five of its last six games

MLB-ATHLETICS-TREINEN ARBITRATION

A’s closer Treinen wins arbitration case, to make $6.4M

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Oakland Athletics closer Blake Treinen will receive a $6.4 million salary for 2019 after winning his arbitration case.

Treinen’s case was heard Friday. He asked arbitrators Steven Wolf, Allen Ponak and Phillip LaPorte for a raise from $2.2 million to $6.4 million, while Oakland offered $5.6 million. The pitcher’s agent, Matt Sosnick, confirmed the deal Saturday in a text message.

Treinen was a first-time All-Star last year, going 9-2 with a 0.78 ERA and 38 saves in 43 chances over 68 relief appearances. The right-hander struck out 100 and walked 21 in 80 1/3 innings, helping the A’s return to the playoffs for the first time in four years. Oakland lost the AL wild-card game to the Yankees.

NHL-FINES

Senators’ Smith, Lightning’s Kucherov fined $5,000 each

NEW YORK (AP) — Zack Smith of the Ottawa Senators and Nikita Kucherov of the Tampa Bay Lightning have been fined $5,000 each Saturday for rough play during separate games.

The NHL said Smith was disciplined for elbowing Pittsburgh Penguins defenseman Marcus Pettersson. The infraction came during the second period of Pittsburgh’s 5-3 home victory.

Kucherov was fined for a dangerous trip of New York Islanders defenseman Scott Mayfield during the first period. Tampa Bay won 1-0 in a shootout.

Both players drew minor penalties during the Friday night games. The fines are the maximum allowed under the labor agreement, with the money going to a player assistance fund.

NFL-HALL OF FAME

Hall of Famers to be selected

ATLANTA (AP) — The Pro Football Hall of Fame selection committee meets Saturday in Atlanta to elect the Class of 2019.

There are 15 modern-era finalists, including first-time eligibles Tony Gonzalez, Ed Reed and Champ Bailey. They are joined by Steve Atwater, Tony Boselli, Isaac Bruce, Don Coryell, Alan Faneca, Tom Flores, Steve Hutchinson, Edgerrin James, Ty Law, John Lynch, Kevin Mawae, and Richard Seymour.

Also being considered for induction are senior committee nominee Johnny Robinson, a star safety for Dallas/Kansas City from 1960-71, and contributors finalists Gil Brandt, former personnel director for the Cowboys and now the NFL’s top draft consultant, and Broncos owner Pat Bowlen.

A maximum of eight new members can be elected, five from the modern-era group. Inductions are Aug. 3 in Canton, Ohio.

SUPER BOWL-SUPER FAN

Super Bowl super fan can’t stop because Patriots won’t stop

KENNEBUNK, Maine (AP) — One of the handful of fans who has seen every single Super Bowl is keeping the streak alive as he prepares to cheer for his New England Patriots.

Donald Crisman, of Kennebunk, Maine, said he’s happy to feel well enough to go to Atlanta for his 53rd consecutive Super Bowl. Just like the Patriots battled back from setbacks, so did the 82-year-old football fan, who had a bout of ulcerative colitis that caused him to lose 30 pounds and landed him in the hospital.

Crisman was part of a Never-Missed-A-Super-Bowl club that was featured in a 2010 Visa commercial. That group, which began with five, is down to Crisman and Tom Henschel of Pittsburgh. Another fan, Gregory Eaton of Michigan, also has attended each Super Bowl.

WORLD CUP-WOMEN’S SLALOM

Shiffrin takes World Cup slalom for personal best 13th win

MARIBOR, Slovenia (AP) — Mikaela Shiffrin won the last women’s World Cup slalom before the world championships on Saturday for her personal-best 13th victory of the season and 56th win overall.

Shiffrin bettered her best mark from last year of 12 victories in a single season. Only Swiss great Vreni Schneider has won more races in a one season — 14 in 1988-89.

The two-time overall champion built on a commanding lead of a full second after the opening run to win the race by 0.77 ahead of Anna Swenn Larsson of Sweden. Wendy Holdener of Switzerland was 1.15 behind in third for her 20th career slalom podium without winning — a World Cup record.

Shiffrin’s main rival, Petra Vlhova of Slovakia, was second after the opening run but dropped to fifth, 1.70 off the lead.

SAUDI INTERNATIONAL-GARCIA DISQUALIFIED

Garcia apologizes after DQ for damaging greens

KING ABDULLAH ECONOMIC CITY, Saudi Arabia (AP) — Sergio Garcia was disqualified from the Saudi International tournament on Saturday for damaging two greens in frustration during his third round, and the Spaniard said he has apologized to fellow players for his actions.

The European Tour released a statement after Garcia finished his round, in which he shot a 1-over 71, and said the former Masters champion had been disqualified for “serious misconduct.”

Garcia apologized. It wasn’t immediately clear what the extent of the damage was, and on which greens it took place.

SOCCER-US EXHIBITION

US to play Ecuador in exhibition on March 26 at Orlando

CHICAGO (AP) — The U.S. soccer team will play Ecuador in an exhibition on March 21 at Orlando City Stadium in Orlando, Florida, the first time new U.S. coach Gregg Berhalter has his full player pool available.

The game announced Saturday will be followed by the previously announced March 26 friendly against Chile at BBVA Compass Stadium in Houston.

Berhalter’s first competitive matches as coach will be when the Americans defend their CONCACAF Gold Cup title. They open on June 18 at St. Paul, Minnesota, play four days later at Cleveland and complete the group stage June 26 at Kansas City, Kansas.

The Americans haven’t played a competitive match since an October 2017 loss at Trinidad and Tobago, which ended their string of seven straight World Cup appearances.

