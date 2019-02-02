Update on the latest sports

T25 MEN’S BASKETBALL-SCHEDULE

Williamson’s 29 leads No. 2 Duke to 91-61 rout of St. John’s

UNDATED (AP) — Freshman phenom Zion Williamson scored 29 points, Tre Jones flirted with a triple-double and No. 2 Duke routed St. John’s 91-61 on Saturday.

RJ Barrett added 15 points and 14 rebounds while Jones had 13 points, seven rebounds and seven assists while also playing lockdown defense on Shamorie Ponds. The Blue Devils shot 56 percent while winning their fifth straight.

Advertisement

LJ Figueroa had 14 points and Marvin Clark II added 12 for the Red Storm (16-6), who lost their third in four games.

In other top-25 action:

— De’Andre Hunter scored 14 points, Mamadi Diakite had 11 points and three blocks, and No. 3 Virginia locked down on defense again to beat Miami 56-46. Kyle Guy added 10 points on just 4-for-15 shooting for the Cavaliers, who played without point guard and third-leading scorer Ty Jerome because of a sore back. Chris Lykes scored 16 points to lead the Hurricanes, who lost their fifth in a row.

— Kerry Blackshear had 13 points and 13 rebounds to help No. 12 Virginia Tech beat No. 23 North Carolina State 47-24. Nickeil Alexander-Walker added 11 points for the Hokies, who led the entire way despite playing without point guard Justin Robinson. N.C. State made just 9 of 54 shots for the game, a conversion rate of 16.7 percent that included a 2-for-28 showing from 3-point range. It was the Wolfpack’s lowest scoring output in any game since managing 12 points in a win against Duke in the 1968 ACC Tournament, nearly two decades before the implementation of the shot clock.

— Talen Horton-Tucker scored 15 points, Marial Shayok had 12 and No. 20 Iowa State held off Texas 65-60 for its fifth win in six games. Nick Weiler-Babb had 11 points and seven rebounds for the Cyclones. They hit their last four field goals to avoid the upset. Kerwin Roach led Texas with 19 points.

MLB-ATHLETICS-TREINEN ARBITRATION

A’s closer Treinen wins arbitration case, to make $6.4M

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Oakland Athletics closer Blake Treinen will receive a $6.4 million salary for 2019 after winning his arbitration case.

Treinen’s case was heard Friday. He asked arbitrators Steven Wolf, Allen Ponak and Phillip LaPorte for a raise from $2.2 million to $6.4 million, while Oakland offered $5.6 million. The pitcher’s agent, Matt Sosnick, confirmed the deal Saturday in a text message.

Treinen was a first-time All-Star last year, going 9-2 with a 0.78 ERA and 38 saves in 43 chances over 68 relief appearances. The right-hander struck out 100 and walked 21 in 80 1/3 innings, helping the A’s return to the playoffs for the first time in four years. Oakland lost the AL wild-card game to the Yankees.

NHL SCHEDULE

Patrick goal in OT, Flyers top Oilers 5-4 for 7th win in row

UNDATED (AP) — Nolan Patrick scored 2:01 into overtime and the Philadelphia Flyers rallied past the Edmonton Oilers 5-4, extending their winning streak to a season-best seven games.

Edmonton has lost four in a row and 13 of 18.

The Flyers scored twice in the third period to tie it.

Patrick then won the game on the third opportunity by his line in OT after Edmonton goalie Cam Talbot made big saves on both Travis Sanheim and James van Riemsdyk.

NHL-FINES

Senators’ Smith, Lightning’s Kucherov fined $5,000 each

NEW YORK (AP) — Zack Smith of the Ottawa Senators and Nikita Kucherov of the Tampa Bay Lightning have been fined $5,000 each Saturday for rough play during separate games.

The NHL said Smith was disciplined for elbowing Pittsburgh Penguins defenseman Marcus Pettersson. The infraction came during the second period of Pittsburgh’s 5-3 home victory.

Kucherov was fined for a dangerous trip of New York Islanders defenseman Scott Mayfield during the first period. Tampa Bay won 1-0 in a shootout.

Both players drew minor penalties during the Friday night games. The fines are the maximum allowed under the labor agreement, with the money going to a player assistance fund.

NFL NEWS

Bills name Hall receivers coach; Hire Dorsey to coach QBs

UNDATED (AP) — The Buffalo Bills have promoted Chad Hall to wide receivers coach and hired Ken Dorsey as quarterbacks coach.

Hall is a former NFL receiver who spent the past two seasons as an offensive assistant on Bills coach Sean McDermott’s staff.

Dorsey spent last year as an assistant athletic director at Florida International.

NFL-HALL OF FAME

Hall of Famers to be selected

ATLANTA (AP) — The Pro Football Hall of Fame selection committee is electing the Class of 2019 on Saturday.

There are 15 modern-era finalists, including first-time eligibles Tony Gonzalez, Ed Reed and Champ Bailey. They are joined by Steve Atwater, Tony Boselli, Isaac Bruce, Don Coryell, Alan Faneca, Tom Flores, Steve Hutchinson, Edgerrin James, Ty Law, John Lynch, Kevin Mawae, and Richard Seymour.

Also being considered for induction are senior committee nominee Johnny Robinson, a star safety for Dallas/Kansas City from 1960-71, and contributors finalists Gil Brandt, former personnel director for the Cowboys and now the NFL’s top draft consultant, and Broncos owner Pat Bowlen.

A maximum of eight new members can be elected, five from the modern-era group. Inductions are Aug. 3 in Canton, Ohio.

WORLD CUP-WOMEN’S SLALOM

Shiffrin takes World Cup slalom for personal best 13th win

MARIBOR, Slovenia (AP) — Mikaela Shiffrin won the last women’s World Cup slalom before the world championships on Saturday for her personal-best 13th victory of the season and 56th win overall.

Shiffrin bettered her best mark from last year of 12 victories in a single season. Only Swiss great Vreni Schneider has won more races in a one season — 14 in 1988-89.

TRUMP-GOLF

Trump golfs with Jack Nicklaus and Tiger Woods

JUPITER, Fla. (AP) — President Donald Trump golfed on Saturday in Florida with two of the game’s greatest champions, Jack Nicklaus and Tiger Woods.

Both Nicklaus and Woods are among Trump’s regular golf partners. Nicklaus also designed the Jupiter club’s 18-hole course.

Saturday’s pairing was believed to be the first time Nicklaus and Woods have played together since 2002 at a Monday night exhibition called “Battle at Bighorn” in California. Nicklaus and Woods were teammates in a match against Lee Trevino and Sergio Garcia.

The last time Nicklaus and Woods played together in an official event was the 2000 PGA Championship.

Nicklaus holds the professional record with 18 major championships, while Woods has been stuck on 14 for the past 10 years.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.