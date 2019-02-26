Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
US among No. 1 seeds for FIBA World Cup in China

February 26, 2019
 
The United States will have a No. 1 seed for the FIBA World Cup this summer in China.

FIBA announced the eight top seeds Tuesday, based on the latest world rankings that were updated following the end of qualifying for the World Cup. China got a No. 1 seed as the host nation. The other No. 1 seeds will be Spain, France, Serbia, Argentina, Lithuania and Greece.

Each of those eight nations will lead a four-team pod when the World Cup begins Aug. 31.

The U.S. remains No. 1 in the world rankings, with Spain, France, Serbia, Argentina, Lithuania, Slovenia, Greece, Croatia and Russia rounding out the top 10.

Neither Slovenia nor Croatia qualified for the World Cup. No. 51 Tunisia and No. 64 Ivory Coast were the lowest-ranked nations to earn a spot in the 32-team World Cup field.

The World Cup draw is March 16.

