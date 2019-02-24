Listen Live Sports

US to play Ukraine, Nigeria, Qatar at U20 World Cup soccer

February 24, 2019 2:24 pm
 
The United States was drawn to play Ukraine, Nigeria and Qatar in the Under-20 World Cup in Poland.

The U.S. opens Group D play against Ukraine on May 24, then faces Nigeria three days later and Qatar on May 30, according to Sunday’s draw. The first two matches are in Bielsko-Biala and the third in Tychy.

Sixteen teams advance to the second round — the top two in each group and the best four third-place teams. The final is in Lodz on June 15.

The U.S reached the quarterfinals two years ago with a roster that included Josh Sargent, Tyler Adams, Cameron Carter-Vickers, Auston Trusty and Erik Palmer-Brown. Sargent scored four goals and earned the Silver Boot for the Americans, who were eliminated by eventual runner-up Venezuela.

Defending champion England failed to qualify.

The rest of the draw:

Group A — Colombia, Poland, Senegal, Tahiti

Group B — Ecuador, Japan, Italy, Mexico

Group C — Honduras, New Zealand, Norway, Uruguay

Group E — France, Mali, Panama, Saudi Arabia

Group F — Argentina, Portugal, South Africa South Korea

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

