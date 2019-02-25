USA Today Top 25 Poll

The top 25 teams in the USA Today men’s college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Feb. 24, points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and previous ranking:
|
|Record
|Pts
|Pvs
|1. Gonzaga (26)
|27-2
|792
|2
|2. Duke
|24-3
|733
|1
|2. Virginia (2)
|24-2
|733
|3
|4. Kentucky (4)
|23-4
|726
|4
|5. North Carolina
|22-5
|657
|9
|6. Houston
|26-1
|600
|8
|7. Tennessee
|24-3
|586
|5
|8. Michigan State
|23-5
|582
|11
|9. Marquette
|23-4
|526
|10
|10. Michigan
|24-4
|498
|7
|11. Texas Tech
|22-5
|454
|14
|12. Purdue
|20-7
|445
|13
|13. Nevada
|25-2
|425
|6
|14. LSU
|22-5
|382
|15
|15. Kansas State
|21-6
|291
|21
|16. Kansas
|20-7
|269
|12
|17. Florida State
|21-6
|266
|17
|18. Wisconsin
|19-8
|223
|23
|19. Virginia Tech
|21-6
|206
|18
|20. Maryland
|21-7
|204
|25
|21. Iowa
|21-6
|189
|19
|22. Cincinnati
|23-4
|173
|25
|23. Buffalo
|24-3
|138
|24
|24. Louisville
|18-10
|71
|22
|25. Wofford
|24-4
|50
|—
|25. Washington
|22-5
|50
|—
Others receiving votes: Iowa State 49, Villanova 40, Mississippi State 18, Baylor 7, Auburn 6, Furman 5, Arizona State 4, Florida 1, Hofstra 1.
