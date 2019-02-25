USA Today Top 25 Poll

The top 25 teams in the USA Today men’s college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Feb. 24, points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and previous ranking:

Record Pts Pvs 1. Gonzaga (26) 27-2 792 2 2. Duke 24-3 733 1 2. Virginia (2) 24-2 733 3 4. Kentucky (4) 23-4 726 4 5. North Carolina 22-5 657 9 6. Houston 26-1 600 8 7. Tennessee 24-3 586 5 8. Michigan State 23-5 582 11 9. Marquette 23-4 526 10 10. Michigan 24-4 498 7 11. Texas Tech 22-5 454 14 12. Purdue 20-7 445 13 13. Nevada 25-2 425 6 14. LSU 22-5 382 15 15. Kansas State 21-6 291 21 16. Kansas 20-7 269 12 17. Florida State 21-6 266 17 18. Wisconsin 19-8 223 23 19. Virginia Tech 21-6 206 18 20. Maryland 21-7 204 25 21. Iowa 21-6 189 19 22. Cincinnati 23-4 173 25 23. Buffalo 24-3 138 24 24. Louisville 18-10 71 22 25. Wofford 24-4 50 — 25. Washington 22-5 50 —

Others receiving votes: Iowa State 49, Villanova 40, Mississippi State 18, Baylor 7, Auburn 6, Furman 5, Arizona State 4, Florida 1, Hofstra 1.

