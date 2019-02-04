USA Today Top 25 Poll

The top 25 teams in the USA Today men’s college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Feb. 3, points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and previous ranking:

Record Pts Pvs 1. Tennessee (32) 20-1 800 1 2. Duke 19-2 755 2 3. Virginia 20-1 734 3 4. Gonzaga 21-2 717 4 5. Kentucky 18-3 652 6 6. Nevada 21-1 607 7 7. Michigan 20-2 581 5 8. North Carolina 17-4 563 10 9. Marquette 19-3 546 9 10. Virginia Tech 18-3 492 11 11. Michigan State 18-4 463 8 12. Houston 21-1 439 13 13. Villanova 18-4 435 14 14. Kansas 17-5 404 12 15. Purdue 16-6 322 18 16. Iowa State 17-5 279 20 17. Louisville 16-6 240 16 18. Texas Tech 17-5 238 15 19. Wisconsin 16-6 185 23 20. Iowa 17-5 158 25 21. Mississippi State 16-5 106 21 22. LSU 17-4 97 19 23. Cincinnati 19-3 89 — 24. Florida State 16-5 85 — 25. Buffalo 19-3 76 17

Others receiving votes: Kansas State 70, Baylor 55, Washington 54, Maryland 53, Auburn 50, Furman 12, N.C. State 9, Arizona State 7, Mississippi 7, North Texas 7, Hofstra 6, Wofford 6, Texas 1.

