USA Today Top 25 Poll

February 4, 2019 2:49 pm
 
The top 25 teams in the USA Today men’s college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Feb. 3, points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and previous ranking:

Record Pts Pvs
1. Tennessee (32) 20-1 800 1
2. Duke 19-2 755 2
3. Virginia 20-1 734 3
4. Gonzaga 21-2 717 4
5. Kentucky 18-3 652 6
6. Nevada 21-1 607 7
7. Michigan 20-2 581 5
8. North Carolina 17-4 563 10
9. Marquette 19-3 546 9
10. Virginia Tech 18-3 492 11
11. Michigan State 18-4 463 8
12. Houston 21-1 439 13
13. Villanova 18-4 435 14
14. Kansas 17-5 404 12
15. Purdue 16-6 322 18
16. Iowa State 17-5 279 20
17. Louisville 16-6 240 16
18. Texas Tech 17-5 238 15
19. Wisconsin 16-6 185 23
20. Iowa 17-5 158 25
21. Mississippi State 16-5 106 21
22. LSU 17-4 97 19
23. Cincinnati 19-3 89
24. Florida State 16-5 85
25. Buffalo 19-3 76 17

Others receiving votes: Kansas State 70, Baylor 55, Washington 54, Maryland 53, Auburn 50, Furman 12, N.C. State 9, Arizona State 7, Mississippi 7, North Texas 7, Hofstra 6, Wofford 6, Texas 1.

