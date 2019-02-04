USA Today Top 25 Poll

The top 25 teams in the USA Today men’s college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Feb. 3, points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and previous ranking:
|
|Record
|Pts
|Pvs
|1. Tennessee (32)
|20-1
|800
|1
|2. Duke
|19-2
|755
|2
|3. Virginia
|20-1
|734
|3
|4. Gonzaga
|21-2
|717
|4
|5. Kentucky
|18-3
|652
|6
|6. Nevada
|21-1
|607
|7
|7. Michigan
|20-2
|581
|5
|8. North Carolina
|17-4
|563
|10
|9. Marquette
|19-3
|546
|9
|10. Virginia Tech
|18-3
|492
|11
|11. Michigan State
|18-4
|463
|8
|12. Houston
|21-1
|439
|13
|13. Villanova
|18-4
|435
|14
|14. Kansas
|17-5
|404
|12
|15. Purdue
|16-6
|322
|18
|16. Iowa State
|17-5
|279
|20
|17. Louisville
|16-6
|240
|16
|18. Texas Tech
|17-5
|238
|15
|19. Wisconsin
|16-6
|185
|23
|20. Iowa
|17-5
|158
|25
|21. Mississippi State
|16-5
|106
|21
|22. LSU
|17-4
|97
|19
|23. Cincinnati
|19-3
|89
|—
|24. Florida State
|16-5
|85
|—
|25. Buffalo
|19-3
|76
|17
Others receiving votes: Kansas State 70, Baylor 55, Washington 54, Maryland 53, Auburn 50, Furman 12, N.C. State 9, Arizona State 7, Mississippi 7, North Texas 7, Hofstra 6, Wofford 6, Texas 1.
