USA Today Top 25 Poll

The top 25 teams in the USA Today men’s college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Feb. 17, points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and previous ranking:

Record Pts Pvs 1. Duke (28) 23-2 796 2 2. Gonzaga (4) 25-2 761 3 3. Virginia 22-2 712 4 4. Kentucky 21-4 699 5 5. Tennessee 23-2 692 1 6. Nevada 24-1 621 6 7. Michigan 23-3 570 7 8. Houston 25-1 563 9 9. North Carolina 20-5 550 8 10. Marquette 21-4 520 10 11. Michigan State 21-5 467 12 12. Kansas 20-6 370 14 13. Purdue 18-7 359 11 14. Texas Tech 21-5 334 15 15. LSU 21-4 309 21 16. Villanova 20-6 308 13 17. Florida State 20-5 273 19 18. Virginia Tech 20-5 250 16 19. Iowa 20-5 244 17 20. Iowa State 19-6 217 22 21. Kansas State 19-6 184 18 22. Louisville 18-8 173 20 23. Wisconsin 17-8 120 23 24. Buffalo 22-3 82 24 25. Cincinnati 21-4 66 — 25. Maryland 19-7 66 25

Others receiving votes: Washington 20, Wofford 19, North Texas 9, Arizona State 8, Auburn 8, Mississippi 6, Mississippi State 6, St. John’s 6, Furman 5, Texas 4, Hofstra 1, Southern Miss. 1, Texas State 1.

