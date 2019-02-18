USA Today Top 25 Poll

The top 25 teams in the USA Today men’s college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Feb. 17, points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and previous ranking:
|
|Record
|Pts
|Pvs
|1. Duke (28)
|23-2
|796
|2
|2. Gonzaga (4)
|25-2
|761
|3
|3. Virginia
|22-2
|712
|4
|4. Kentucky
|21-4
|699
|5
|5. Tennessee
|23-2
|692
|1
|6. Nevada
|24-1
|621
|6
|7. Michigan
|23-3
|570
|7
|8. Houston
|25-1
|563
|9
|9. North Carolina
|20-5
|550
|8
|10. Marquette
|21-4
|520
|10
|11. Michigan State
|21-5
|467
|12
|12. Kansas
|20-6
|370
|14
|13. Purdue
|18-7
|359
|11
|14. Texas Tech
|21-5
|334
|15
|15. LSU
|21-4
|309
|21
|16. Villanova
|20-6
|308
|13
|17. Florida State
|20-5
|273
|19
|18. Virginia Tech
|20-5
|250
|16
|19. Iowa
|20-5
|244
|17
|20. Iowa State
|19-6
|217
|22
|21. Kansas State
|19-6
|184
|18
|22. Louisville
|18-8
|173
|20
|23. Wisconsin
|17-8
|120
|23
|24. Buffalo
|22-3
|82
|24
|25. Cincinnati
|21-4
|66
|—
|25. Maryland
|19-7
|66
|25
Others receiving votes: Washington 20, Wofford 19, North Texas 9, Arizona State 8, Auburn 8, Mississippi 6, Mississippi State 6, St. John’s 6, Furman 5, Texas 4, Hofstra 1, Southern Miss. 1, Texas State 1.
