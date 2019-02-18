USA Today Top 25 Poll

Listen Live Sports

February 18, 2019 3:09 pm
 
The top 25 teams in the USA Today men’s college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Feb. 17, points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and previous ranking:

Record Pts Pvs
1. Duke (28) 23-2 796 2
2. Gonzaga (4) 25-2 761 3
3. Virginia 22-2 712 4
4. Kentucky 21-4 699 5
5. Tennessee 23-2 692 1
6. Nevada 24-1 621 6
7. Michigan 23-3 570 7
8. Houston 25-1 563 9
9. North Carolina 20-5 550 8
10. Marquette 21-4 520 10
11. Michigan State 21-5 467 12
12. Kansas 20-6 370 14
13. Purdue 18-7 359 11
14. Texas Tech 21-5 334 15
15. LSU 21-4 309 21
16. Villanova 20-6 308 13
17. Florida State 20-5 273 19
18. Virginia Tech 20-5 250 16
19. Iowa 20-5 244 17
20. Iowa State 19-6 217 22
21. Kansas State 19-6 184 18
22. Louisville 18-8 173 20
23. Wisconsin 17-8 120 23
24. Buffalo 22-3 82 24
25. Cincinnati 21-4 66
25. Maryland 19-7 66 25

Others receiving votes: Washington 20, Wofford 19, North Texas 9, Arizona State 8, Auburn 8, Mississippi 6, Mississippi State 6, St. John’s 6, Furman 5, Texas 4, Hofstra 1, Southern Miss. 1, Texas State 1.

