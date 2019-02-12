USA Today Women’s Top 25 Poll

The top 25 teams in the USA Today women’s college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Feb. 11, points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and previous ranking:
|
|Record
|Pts
|Pvs
|1. Baylor (27)
|21-1
|790
|1
|2. Louisville (2)
|23-1
|764
|2
|3. Oregon (3)
|23-1
|740
|3
|4. UConn
|22-2
|701
|5
|5. Mississippi State
|22-1
|679
|6
|6. Notre Dame
|22-3
|630
|4
|7. Marquette
|21-3
|595
|7
|8. Maryland
|22-2
|590
|8
|9. Oregon State
|20-4
|485
|10
|10. Stanford
|19-4
|479
|11
|11. N.C. State
|21-2
|465
|9
|12. Gonzaga
|22-2
|449
|12
|13. Iowa
|19-5
|399
|16
|14. South Carolina
|17-6
|353
|13
|15. Texas
|19-5
|342
|15
|16. Syracuse
|18-5
|314
|14
|17. Arizona State
|16-6
|266
|18
|18. Kentucky
|20-5
|263
|17
|19. Florida State
|20-4
|235
|19
|20. Miami
|21-5
|225
|25
|21. Iowa State
|18-5
|205
|23
|22. Michigan State
|17-6
|126
|21
|23. Texas A&M
|18-5
|88
|22
|24. Rutgers
|17-6
|62
|24
|25. South Dakota
|22-3
|59
|—
Others receiving votes: Missouri 25, Utah 23, UCF 20, DePaul 9, Drake 9, California 3, New Mexico 3, Little Rock 2, North Carolina 1, UCLA 1.
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.