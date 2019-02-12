Listen Live Sports

USA Today Women’s Top 25 Poll

February 12, 2019 2:53 pm
 
The top 25 teams in the USA Today women’s college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Feb. 11, points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and previous ranking:

Record Pts Pvs
1. Baylor (27) 21-1 790 1
2. Louisville (2) 23-1 764 2
3. Oregon (3) 23-1 740 3
4. UConn 22-2 701 5
5. Mississippi State 22-1 679 6
6. Notre Dame 22-3 630 4
7. Marquette 21-3 595 7
8. Maryland 22-2 590 8
9. Oregon State 20-4 485 10
10. Stanford 19-4 479 11
11. N.C. State 21-2 465 9
12. Gonzaga 22-2 449 12
13. Iowa 19-5 399 16
14. South Carolina 17-6 353 13
15. Texas 19-5 342 15
16. Syracuse 18-5 314 14
17. Arizona State 16-6 266 18
18. Kentucky 20-5 263 17
19. Florida State 20-4 235 19
20. Miami 21-5 225 25
21. Iowa State 18-5 205 23
22. Michigan State 17-6 126 21
23. Texas A&M 18-5 88 22
24. Rutgers 17-6 62 24
25. South Dakota 22-3 59

Others receiving votes: Missouri 25, Utah 23, UCF 20, DePaul 9, Drake 9, California 3, New Mexico 3, Little Rock 2, North Carolina 1, UCLA 1.

