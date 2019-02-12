USA Today Women’s Top 25 Poll

The top 25 teams in the USA Today women’s college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Feb. 11, points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and previous ranking:

Record Pts Pvs 1. Baylor (27) 21-1 790 1 2. Louisville (2) 23-1 764 2 3. Oregon (3) 23-1 740 3 4. UConn 22-2 701 5 5. Mississippi State 22-1 679 6 6. Notre Dame 22-3 630 4 7. Marquette 21-3 595 7 8. Maryland 22-2 590 8 9. Oregon State 20-4 485 10 10. Stanford 19-4 479 11 11. N.C. State 21-2 465 9 12. Gonzaga 22-2 449 12 13. Iowa 19-5 399 16 14. South Carolina 17-6 353 13 15. Texas 19-5 342 15 16. Syracuse 18-5 314 14 17. Arizona State 16-6 266 18 18. Kentucky 20-5 263 17 19. Florida State 20-4 235 19 20. Miami 21-5 225 25 21. Iowa State 18-5 205 23 22. Michigan State 17-6 126 21 23. Texas A&M 18-5 88 22 24. Rutgers 17-6 62 24 25. South Dakota 22-3 59 —

Others receiving votes: Missouri 25, Utah 23, UCF 20, DePaul 9, Drake 9, California 3, New Mexico 3, Little Rock 2, North Carolina 1, UCLA 1.

