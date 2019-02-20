USC Upstate looks to end streak vs CSU

South Carolina Upstate (6-22, 1-13) vs. Charleston Southern (12-13, 6-6)

Buccaneer Fieldhouse, Charleston, South Carolina; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Charleston Southern looks to extend South Carolina Upstate’s conference losing streak to six games. South Carolina Upstate’s last Big South win came against the Longwood Lancers 80-63 on Jan. 26. Charleston Southern is coming off a 53-52 home win over Radford in its most recent game.

TEAM LEADERSHIP: Charleston Southern’s Christian Keeling has averaged 18.3 points and 6.6 rebounds while Phlandrous Fleming Jr. has put up 11.6 points and 4.8 rebounds. For the Spartans, Deion Holmes has averaged 14.1 points and 4.2 rebounds while Malik Moore has put up 16.7 points and 7.1 rebounds.

DOMINANT DEION: Holmes has connected on 34.4 percent of the 128 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 4 of 15 over his last three games. He’s also made 81.1 percent of his foul shots this season.

SHARING THE BURDEN: Charleston Southern is a perfect 5-0 when at least five of its players score 10 or more points. The team is 7-13 when fewer than five Buccaneers players score in double-figures.

STREAK STATS: South Carolina Upstate has lost its last 10 road games, scoring 66.2 points, while allowing 77.9 per game.

DID YOU KNOW: The Charleston Southern defense has forced opponents into turnovers on an impressive 24 percent of all possessions, which is the 10th-highest rate in the country. South Carolina Upstate has turned the ball over on 19.9 percent of its possessions (ranked 259th among Division I teams).

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

