UT Rio Grande Valley uses 2 second-half runs to beat UMKC

February 2, 2019 10:43 pm
 
EDINBURG, Texas (AP) — Jordan Jackson scored 22 points on 6-of-8 shooting, Greg Bowie II added 15 points with five 3-pointers, and UT Rio Grande Valley beat UMKC 75-63 on Saturday night.

The Vaqueros (12-12, 4-4 Western Athletic Conference) had two 13-2 scoring runs in the second half — the first turned a four-point deficit into a 49-42 lead and the second turned a four-point lead into a 64-49 advantage with 8:12 left. From there, the Kangaroos (8-15, 3-5) got no closer than the final score.

Tyson Smith had 13 points, Lesley Varner II added 10 points and Javon Levi had eight points and tied a career high with 12 assists for UT Rio Grande Valley.

The Vaqueros made 11 of 17 from 3-point range. The Kangaroos made just 6 of 22.

Brandon McKissic had 13 points and Danny Dixon scored 10 for UMKC.

