Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Utah State rolls past UNLV with big first half

February 2, 2019 7:06 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

LOGAN, Utah (AP) — Sam Merrill had 20 points and five assists, Utah State built a 20-point halftime lead, and the Aggies defeated UNLV 82-65 on Saturday.

The Aggies outscored the Runnin’ Rebels 27-10 over the final 10 minutes of the first half to lead 48-28. Utah State shot 55 percent in the period and UNLV hit only 31 percent. The lead reached 29 with about eight minutes remaining in regulation and the Aggies led 82-56 at 2:51 before going scoreless the rest of the way.

Diogo Brito had 15 points and five rebounds, and Neemias Queta added 10 points and 16 rebounds for Utah State (17-5, 7-2 Mountain West). Utah State has won six in a row and is 10-1 at home.

Joel Ntambwe had 18 points for UNLV (11-10, 5-4). Kris Clyburn and Amauri Hardy scored 14 apiece, Clyburn adding nine rebounds.

        Insight by GitLab: Learn how agencies are implementing applications to work across hybrid cloud environments in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

For the game, Utah State shot 49 percent and made 10 of 23 3-pointers (44 percent) . UNLV shot 37 percent, 9 of 24 (38 percent) from 3-point distance.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|9 NASED 2019 Winter Conference
2|10 Military Hiring Conference - Norfolk,...
2|11 Internal Audit 101: Introduction to...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

US Navy band celebrating 50 years of service

Today in History

1978: First radio broadcast of Senate proceedings

Get our daily newsletter.