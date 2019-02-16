Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Utah Valley beats Texas Rio Grande Valley 76-64

February 16, 2019 10:57 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

EDINBURG, Texas (AP) — Jake Toolson had 17 points as Utah Valley defeated Texas Rio Grande Valley 76-64 on Saturday night.

TJ Washington had 14 points for Utah Valley (17-8, 6-4 Western Athletic Conference). Ben Nakwaasah added 10 points. Richard Harward had 10 points for the visitors.

Lesley Varner II had 15 points for the Vaqueros (15-13, 7-5), whose five-game winning streak was broken. Javon Levi added 14 points. Greg Bowie II had 13 points.

The Wolverines improve to 2-0 against the Vaqueros for the season. Utah Valley defeated Texas Rio Grande Valley 82-61 on Jan. 17. Utah Valley faces Chicago State at home on Thursday. Texas Rio Grande Valley plays Wayland Baptist at home on Tuesday.

        Insight by GitLab: Learn how agencies are implementing applications to work across hybrid cloud environments in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|25 Federal Networks 2019
2|25 M&S Leadership Summit
2|25 Advanced Performance Management
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

US Navy conducts surface exercises with German, Polish ships

Today in History

1819: US acquires Spanish Florida

Get our daily newsletter.