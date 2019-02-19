Valpo looks to seep S. Illinois

Southern Illinois (14-13, 7-7) vs. Valparaiso (13-14, 6-8)

Athletics-Recreation Center, Valparaiso, Indiana; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Southern Illinois seeks revenge on Valparaiso after dropping the first matchup in Carbondale. The teams last faced each other on Jan. 12, when the Crusaders outshot Southern Illinois 48.1 percent to 38.5 percent and had six fewer turnovers en route to the 65-61 victory.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: Seniors Armon Fletcher and Kavion Pippen have led the Salukis. Fletcher is averaging 15 points and 5.7 rebounds while Pippen is putting up 12.7 points and 5.3 rebounds per game. The Crusaders have been anchored by Derrik Smits and Javon Freeman-Liberty, who are averaging 12.6 and 11.1 points, respectively.

ACCURATE ARMON: Fletcher has connected on 42.9 percent of the 70 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 4 of 11 over his last three games. He’s also converted 72.1 percent of his foul shots this season.

SLIPPING AT 75: Southern Illinois is 0-5 when it allows at least 75 points and 14-8 when it holds opponents to less than 75.

SHARING THE BURDEN: Southern Illinois is a perfect 8-0 when at least four of its players score 10 or more points. The team is 6-13 when fewer than four Salukis players score in double-figures.

DID YOU KNOW: Southern Illinois is rated first among MVC teams with an offensive rebound percentage of 29.4 percent. The Salukis have averaged 9.2 offensive boards per game.

