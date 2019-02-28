Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Vanderbilt women win at Tennessee for 1st time ever 76-69

February 28, 2019
 
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Mariella Fasoula had 19 points and nine rebounds and Vanderbilt won in Knoxville for the first time in program history, beating Tennessee 76-69 on Thursday night.

Vanderbilt’s 10th victory in 82 series meetings ended its 33-game losing streak at Tennessee.

Tennessee (17-11, 6-9 Southeastern Conference) is in jeopardy of missing the NCAA Tournament, an event the Lady Vols have participated in every season since the NCAA started running it in 1982.

Fasoula converted a 3-point play with 1:53 remaining to extend Vanderbilt’s lead to 65-57. Evina Westbrook and Mimi Collins each made a 3-pointer on back-to-back Tennessee possessions to pull to 72-67 with 17.8 seconds left, but Vanderbilt made four straight free throws to seal it.

Vanderbilt (7-21, 2-13 SEC) had lost eight straight overall. Cierra Walker added 16 points and Chelsie Hall 14.

Cheridene Green had 20 points and eight rebounds for Tennessee. Rennia Davis and Collins each scored 14. Earlier this season, the Lady Vols topped Vanderbilt 82-65 for their 10th straight win in the series.

