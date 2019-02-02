Vann takes over late, leads VCU past George Mason 79-63

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Isaac Vann tossed in 21 points, scoring 10 straight points for VCU down the stretch, and the Rams dominated the final 10 minutes to beat George Mason 79-63 on Saturday.

Jason Douglas-Stanley’s jumper pulled George Mason, which trailed 38-30 at halftime, into a 52-all tie with 10:40 remaining in the game.

From there it was all Rams (15-6, 6-2 Atlantic 10 Conference).

Michael Gilmore, who came into the game shooting 17 percent from 3-point range, nailed back-to-back 3s and Mike’L Simms capped the 9-0 run with a 3-pointer and the Rams led 61-52 with 9:17 left to play.

The Patriots (13-8, 7-2) closed within five points before Vann took over. The junior forward had four free throws, two layups and a 3-pointer — outscoring George Mason 10-4 by himself over a 4:53 span — and the Rams led 73-60 with 4:10 remaining.

Gilmore and Evans scored 11 apiece for VCU with Evans adding five assists. The Rams held the Patriots to 2-of-19 shooting from 3-point range, while knocking down 11 of their 32 shots from distance.

Jarred Reuter paced George Mason with 15 points. Patriots’ leading scorer Justin Kier (15.1 points per game) was held to a season-low five points on 1-of-10 shooting before fouling out. The Patriots saw a five-game win streak end.

