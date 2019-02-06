Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Veal hits 7 3-pointers in SE Louisiana win over Texas A&M-CC

February 6, 2019 10:35 pm
 
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (AP) — Marlain Veal hit seven 3-pointers and scored 27 points and Southeastern Louisiana beat Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 64-58 on Wednesday night, handing the Islanders their third straight loss.

Moses Greenwood added 17 points and Keith Charleston had 11 for the Lions (10-13, 6-4 Southland Conference), who were outrebounded 33-24 but made eight 3-pointers to the Islanders’ three.

Playing in his school-record 121st game, Veal scored 12 points as the Lions came out of halftime with a 16-5 run to take a 48-39 lead. The Islanders closed to 57-56 on a 9-2 run capped by Kareem South’s layup with 1½ minutes but the Lions sealed it with seven free throws in the final 1:02.

Veal’s 3 put the Lions up 32-30 with 1:36 to play in the first half, but South’s free throw and Elijah Schmidt’s 3 gave the Islanders a 34-32 halftime lead.

Schmidt scored 12 points and grabbed 13 rebounds and South, Tre Gray and Tony Lewis had 10 apiece for the Islanders (9-13, 4-5).

