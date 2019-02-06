Listen Live Sports

Vermont beats Maine for 16 straight time, wins 86-63

February 6, 2019 9:46 pm
 
BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — Ernie Duncan scored 26 points, Anthony Lamb added 24 and Vermont routed Maine 86-63 on Wednesday night.

The Catamounts (18-5, 8-1 America East Conference) have beaten Maine (5-19, 3-6) in 16 consecutive games, their longest active winning streak against a conference opponent. The last Black Bears win over Vermont was a 71-68 victory at home on Jan. 22, 2013.

Duncan matched a season-best with six 3-pointers, Lamb grabbed a game-high seven rebounds and the pair combined to make 13 of the Catamounts’ 16 free throws. Stef Smith added three 3s and finished with nine points.

Isaiah White had 21 points to lead the Black Bears. Andrew Fleming added 16 points and Sergio El Darwich had 11.

Vermont had a double-digit lead about halfway through the first half and built a 49-33 advantage at the break. Maine pulled to 56-42 with 15:33 to play but didn’t get closer.

Vermont made 14 of 22 3-pointers and was 28-for-48 shooting from the floor (58 percent).

