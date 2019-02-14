Vermont looks to extend streak vs Hartford

Vermont (20-5, 10-1) vs. Hartford (13-12, 6-4)

Chase Family Arena, West Hartford, Connecticut; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Vermont looks for its sixth straight conference win against Hartford. Vermont’s last America East loss came against the Maryland-Baltimore County Retrievers 74-61 on Jan. 23. Hartford is coming off an 81-73 win over Maine in its most recent game.

SQUAD LEADERS: The versatile Anthony Lamb is averaging 21.3 points, 7.9 rebounds and 2.2 blocks to lead the charge for the Catamounts. Ernie Duncan is also a primary contributor, maintaining an average of 14.7 points per game. The Hawks have been led by J.R. Lynch, who is averaging 15.9 points and 2.2 steals.

DEFENSIVE IMPROVEMENTS: The Hawks have given up just 70 points per game to conference opponents thus far, an improvement from the 76.4 per game they allowed in non-conference play.

CREATING OFFENSE: Lynch has either made or assisted on 49 percent of all Hartford field goals over the last three games. The senior guard has 17 field goals and 19 assists in those games.

SCORING THRESHOLDS: Hartford is 8-0 when it limits opposing offenses to 64 or fewer points, and 5-12 when opponents exceed 64 points. Vermont is 16-0 when holding opponents to 67 points or fewer, and 4-5 on the year when teams score any more than 67.

DID YOU KNOW: Hartford has made 9.7 3-pointers per game this season, which is tops among America East teams. The Hawks have averaged 12 3-pointers per game over their last five games.

