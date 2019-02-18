Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Vettel makes strong start to F1 preseason for Ferrari

February 18, 2019 12:49 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Sebastian Vettel clocked the fastest lap during an error-free first day of testing in the Formula One preseason on Monday.

Vettel steered his Ferrari to a session-best time of 1 minute, 18.161 seconds. The four-time champion was also the busiest driver with 169 laps completed on the Barcelona-Catalunya Circuit.

Defending champion Lewis Hamilton shared time behind the wheel for Mercedes with teammate Valtteri Bottas and ended up with the ninth-fastest time.

Vettel was the runner-up to Hamilton last season.

        Insight by GitLab: Learn how agencies are implementing applications to work across hybrid cloud environments in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Carlos Sainz put in the second-quickest lap in his first ride with McLaren, followed by Haas’ Romain Grosjean and Red Bull’s Max Verstappen.

Kimi Raikkonen had the fifth-best time for his new team, Alfa Romeo, but also went off the track twice without damaging his car.

___

More AP racing: https://www.racing.ap.org

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|25 Advanced Performance Management
2|25 Federal Networks 2019
2|26 IT Modernization Industry Day
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Marine Corps recruits complete obstacles at Parris Island depot

Today in History

1919: Grand Canyon National Park established

Get our daily newsletter.