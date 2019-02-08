Listen Live Sports

Villarreal victory drought goes on after draw at Valladolid

February 8, 2019 6:00 pm
 
MADRID (AP) — Villarreal remained winless in 10 consecutive Spanish league matches after a 0-0 draw at 14th-place Valladolid on Friday.

The visitors, who are used to finishing much higher in the standings, stayed second from bottom with three victories from 23 games.

It was Villarreal’s second straight draw since re-hiring coach Javi Calleja in place of Luis Garcia Plaza, less than two months after he was fired.

“We have to keep trying,” goalkeeper Sergio Asenjo said. “I think we played a disciplined match and there are positive things we can take from it.”

Villarreal faces two tough matches next: at home against Sevilla and away to Atletico Madrid.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

