The Associated Press
 
Virginia Tech upsets No. 14 Miami women 73-65

February 21, 2019 10:04 pm
 
BLACKSBURG, Va. (AP) — Taylor Emery scored 24 points and Aisha Sheppard added 17, including the go-ahead 3-pointer, and Virginia Tech upset No. 14 Miami 73-65 on Thursday night, ending a string of 15 straight losses to the Hurricanes.

Trinity Baptiste added 16 points for Hokies (17-9, 4-9 ACC), who beat a Hurricanes squad that was coming off a victory over then-No. 2 Louisville. The Hokies shot only 32 percent overall but were 14 of 31 from the arc for 45 percent with Sheppard making five 3-pointers and Emery four. Regan Magarity grabbed a career-high 19 rebounds.

Sheppard’s 3-pointer with 1:57 left started an 8-1 run that left the Hokies ahead by 10 with 33.5 seconds left. Mykea Gray, who led Miami with 20 points, made two of her career-high six 3-pointers in the final half-minute but in the last 1:13 Emery made eight free throws and Baptiste four to blunt any comeback. Emery finished 10 of 10 from the line and Baptiste 10 of 12.

Beatrice Mompremier scored 18 points with 15 rebounds for Miami (22-6, 10-3).

It was Virginia Tech’s first win over a ranked opponent since 2016.

