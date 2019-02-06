Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Vonn sitting out downhill training after super-G crash

February 6, 2019 4:38 am
 
ARE, Sweden (AP) — Lindsey Vonn is sitting out downhill training at the world championships following her crash in the super-G.

Vonn had the wind knocked out of her after straddling a gate mid-air and hitting the safety nets on Tuesday. She was left with a shiner on her right cheek.

Vonn is planning to retire following Sunday’s downhill race and already completed one downhill training run on Monday.

American teammate Laurenne Ross, who also crashed in the super-G, is also sitting out Wednesday’s training, as is another crash victim, Christina Ager of Austria.

The men’s super-G is scheduled for Wednesday at 12:30 p.m. (1130 GMT).

