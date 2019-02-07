Listen Live Sports

Vonn still ‘resting’ after crash as she approaches last race

February 7, 2019 4:24 am
 
ARE, Sweden (AP) — Lindsey Vonn is sitting out downhill training again, two days after her crash in the super-G at the world championships.

Vonn got the wind knocked out of her after hitting the safety nets and was left with bruises on her face and a puffy right eye .

Vonn’s spokeswoman Claire Abbe tells The Associated Press, “She’s good, just resting. She’ll plan to run the course again for sure before Sunday.”

The 34-year-old Vonn has announced she will retire after Sunday’s downhill.

She already completed one downhill training run on Monday — meaning that technically she does not need to start another one to race.

Conditions for Thursday’s training runs — for men and women — were much warmer than earlier in the week, at minus-4 degrees (25 F).

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

