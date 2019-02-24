Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Vrankic leads Santa Clara over San Francisco 68-65

February 24, 2019 1:53 am
 
< a min read
Share       

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Josip Vrankic had 20 points as Santa Clara narrowly defeated San Francisco 68-65 on Saturday night.

Tahj Eaddy had 16 points for Santa Clara (15-13, 7-7 West Coast Conference). Trey Wertz added 13 points. Guglielmo Caruso had 13 points for the home team.

Frankie Ferrari had 17 points and nine assists for the Dons (21-7, 9-5), whose four-game win streak was broken. Jimbo Lull added 12 points. Nate Renfro had seven rebounds.

The Broncos leveled the season series against the Dons with the win. San Francisco defeated Santa Clara 78-72 on Feb. 9. Santa Clara plays Loyola Marymount on the road on Thursday. San Francisco plays San Diego at home on Thursday.

        Insight by GitLab: Learn how agencies are implementing applications to work across hybrid cloud environments in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|4 ServiceNow Federal Summit
3|4 Internal Audit 301: Audit Manager...
3|4 Internal Audit 101: Introduction to...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Army recruits complete confidence course training

Today in History

1961: JFK establishes the Peace Corps

Get our daily newsletter.