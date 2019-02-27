Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Wagner looks to sweep St. Francis

February 27, 2019 6:30 am
 
1 min read
Share       

St. Francis (Pa.) (15-12, 11-5) vs. Wagner (13-14, 8-8)

Spiro Sports Center, Staten Island, New York; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: St. Francis (Pa.) seeks revenge on Wagner after dropping the first matchup in Loretto. The teams last played on Jan. 24, when St. Francis (Pa.) made only nine foul shots on 13 attempts while the Seahawks hit 17 of 20 on their way to a four-point victory.

SUPER SENIORS: St. Francis (Pa.)’s Jamaal King, Isaiah Blackmon and Andre Wolford have collectively scored 45 percent of the team’s points this season and have accounted for 48 percent of all Red Flash scoring over the last five games.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts explore IT modernization successes in this free webinar.

Advertisement

BRILLIANT BRAXTON: Keith Braxton has connected on 31 percent of the 100 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 7 of 19 over the last five games. He’s also made 77.2 percent of his foul shots this season.

WINLESS WHEN: St. Francis (Pa.) is 0-7 when scoring fewer than 68 points and 15-5 when scoring at least 68.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: St. Francis (Pa.) is a perfect 8-0 when its defense holds opponents to a field goal percentage of 42.4 percent or less. The Red Flash are 7-12 when allowing opponents to shoot any better than that.

DID YOU KNOW: Wagner is ranked second among NEC teams with an offensive rebound percentage of 33.9 percent. The Seahawks have averaged 12.4 offensive boards per game and 14 per game over their last five games.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|5 AWEA Wind Power on Capitol Hill
3|5 National Health Symposium
3|6 Continuous Auditing and Monitoring...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Navy band members greet crowd at Mardi Gras Parade

Today in History

1820: President Monroe signs Missouri Compromise

Get our daily newsletter.