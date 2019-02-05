Listen Live Sports

Walker lifts Kent State over Miami (Ohio) 70-67

February 5, 2019 9:38 pm
 
< a min read
KENT, Ohio (AP) — Jaylin Walker sank four free throws in the final 22 seconds and finished with 27 points and Kent State held off Miami (Ohio) 70-67 on Tuesday night.

Walker made 13 of 14 free throws and added nine rebounds for the Golden Flashes (17-5, 6-3 Mid-American Conference) in a game where the final 15 points came from the foul line.

Jalen Adaway hit a 3-pointer with 5:11 left to play to give the RedHawks (12-11, 4-6) a 61-59 lead. It was Miami’s last basket. Akiean Frederick scored the last bucket for Kent State with 4:17 remaining to knot the score at 61. The RedHawks nailed six straight free throws in a 56-second span to take a 67-64 lead with 1:38 to go. But Jaylen Avery sank two from the foul line with 1:14 left and Walker added four more to preserve the win.

Frederick tallied 12 points and five rebounds off the bench, while Antonio Williams scored 11. Kent State improved to 8-0 this season in games decided by five points or less.

Nike Sibande topped the RedHawks with 19 points and eight rebounds.

