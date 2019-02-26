Listen Live Sports

Walker scores 23 to carry Kent St. past Ohio 78-73

February 26, 2019 9:50 pm
 
KENT, Ohio (AP) — Jaylin Walker had 23 points as Kent State narrowly beat Ohio 78-73 on Tuesday night.

Antonio Williams had 15 points and six rebounds for Kent State (20-8, 9-6 Mid-American Conference). Akiean Frederick added 10 points and nine rebounds.

Jason Carter had 20 points for the Bobcats (12-15, 4-11). Doug Taylor added 12 points. Jason Preston had 11 points, eight rebounds and eight assists.

The Golden Flashes improve to 2-0 against the Bobcats on the season. Kent State defeated Ohio 66-52 on Jan. 15. Kent State matches up against Bowling Green on the road on Friday. Ohio takes on Akron on the road on Saturday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

