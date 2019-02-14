Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Walker scores 25 to lift Kent St. over W. Michigan 82-63

February 14, 2019 7:53 pm
 
KALAMAZOO, Mich. (AP) — Jaylin Walker had 25 points as Kent State beat Western Michigan 82-63 on Thursday.

Mitch Peterson had 17 points for Kent State (18-6, 7-4 Mid-American Conference). Philip Whittington added 17 points and 13 rebounds. Anthony Roberts had 14 points for the visitors.

Kent State totaled 51 second-half points, a season best for the team.

Josh Davis had 17 points for the Broncos (7-18, 1-11). Michael Flowers added 15 points. Seth Dugan had 12 points.

The Golden Flashes improve to 2-0 against the Broncos this season. Kent State defeated Western Michigan 88-73 on Jan. 8. Kent State takes on Eastern Michigan at home on Saturday. Western Michigan plays Miami (Ohio) at home on Saturday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Sports News

