Wallace, Jackson spark UTSA comeback 116-106 win in OT

February 2, 2019 9:54 pm
 
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) — Keaton Wallace scored a career-high 45 points, Jhivvan Jackson added 30 and each knocked down contested 3-pointers in overtime as UTSA rallied from 18 points behind to defeat Marshall 116-106 Saturday night, clawing past the Thundering Herd into a three-way share of first place in Conference USA.

Wallace hit four 3-pointers and Jackson, who scored a career-high 46 in UTSA’s overtime loss to Western Kentucky on Thursday, added 30 with five 3-pointers. He hauled down nine rebounds and Wallace seven for UTSA (13-10, 7-3).

C.J. Burks scored 31 points to lead Marshall (13-10, 6-4). Jon Elmore added 29 points including a four-point play to force overtime. The Herd was trailing 92-88 when a turnover gave them possession with 3.1 seconds left. Elmore raced downcourt, lofted a high 3-pointer from the left wing and was hit on the arm while shooting. The 3-pointer swished through, as did the foul shot.

The teams traded the lead on the first six possessions of OT before Jackson hit a 3 to open a cushion.

The win moves the Roadrunners into a share of first in C-USA with North Texas and Old Dominion and came on coach Steve Henson’s birthday.

