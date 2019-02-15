Listen Live Sports

Wampler scores 29, Wright St. ties Norse for 1st in Horizon

February 15, 2019 11:24 pm
 
DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — Bill Wampler scored a career-high 29 points and Wright State rallied to beat Northern Kentucky 81-77 on Friday night and join the Norse in a first-place tie in the Horizon League.

Wampler was 10-of-14 shooting and made four 3-pointers for the Raiders (16-11, 10-4). Loudon Love added 20 points on 8-of-12 shooting and grabbed 11 rebounds. The Raiders shot 55 percent and made 9 of 19 from the arc.

Drew McDonald scored 23 points with four 3-pointers and nine rebounds for the Norse (20-7, 10-4), who shot 50 percent and made 12 of 27-3-point attempts. Tyler Sharpe, who also made four 3s, and Dantez Walton added 16 points each.

A bucket by Wampler gave Wright State a 77-75 lead with 1:14 remaining. Four free throws extended the lead before Northern Kentucky cut it to four with five seconds left and the Raiders ran out the clock.

Wright State trailed 43-27 with 4:54 left in the first half before cutting the deficit to five at halftime.

