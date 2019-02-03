Listen Live Sports

Wampler, Wright State pull away from IUPUI 79-74

February 3, 2019
 
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Bill Wampler led a balanced attack with 16 points and Wright State posted a 79-74 win on Sunday when IUPUI went cold down the stretch.

The Jaguars had a 57-54 lead when they went cold. Loudon Love’s layup started a 17-5 run that led to the Raiders’ win. The Jags briefly regained the lead on a free throw but Alan Vest and Cole Gentry had back-to-back 3-pointers and a layup by Wampler made it 71-62 with 1:07 to play. IUPUI was 1 of 13, missing five 3-point attempts, and even went 3 of 7 from the foul line.

In the last minute, the Raiders (13-11, 7-4 Horizon League) were 8 of 12 from the foul line, enough to keep IUPUI close, but the lead never got down to a single possession.

Gentry, the nation’s leading foul shooter (95.7 percent), made three free throws to run his streak to 46 in a row before a miss with 37.2 seconds left. It was just his fourth miss of the season (70-74). Gentry was 10 of 10 from the line when Wright State won the first meeting 72-64.

Camron Justice scored 22 points, his 23rd straight game in double figures, for the Jaguars (14-10, 6-5), who had a three-game winning streak snapped. D.J. McCall had a career-high 16 rebounds.

