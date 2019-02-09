Listen Live Sports

Warren lifts Texas-Arlington over Appalachian St. 78-68

February 9, 2019 5:45 pm
 
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Brian Warren had 22 points as Texas-Arlington beat Appalachian State 78-68 on Saturday.

Edric Dennis had 14 points and six assists for Texas-Arlington (12-12, 8-3 Sun Belt Conference), which earned its fourth consecutive home victory. Tiandre Jackson-Young added 10 points. Andres Ibarguen had 10 points and nine rebounds for the hosts.

Texas-Arlington posted a season-high 24 assists.

Ronshad Shabazz had 15 points and eight rebounds for the Mountaineers (8-16, 3-8). Tyrell Johnson added 11 points.

Justin Forrest, the Mountaineers’ second leading scorer entering the contest at 16 points per game, had 7 points on 3-of-10 shooting.

The Mavericks improve to 2-0 against the Mountaineers on the season. Texas-Arlington defeated Appalachian State 82-72 on Jan. 10. Texas-Arlington takes on Arkansas-Little Rock on the road on Thursday. Appalachian State matches up against Coastal Carolina at home next Saturday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

