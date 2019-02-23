Listen Live Sports

Warren scores 33; UT Arlington beats ULM 91-86 in 2OT

February 23, 2019 6:16 pm
 
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Brian Warren scored 13 of his season-high 33 points after regulation as Texas-Arlington beat Louisiana-Monroe in double-overtime, 91-86 on Saturday.

The Mavericks (13-15, 9-6 Sun Belt Conference) snapped a three-game skid, and are 3-0 in overtime games this season.

Daishon Smith scored 34 points to lead Louisiana-Monroe (14-12, 7-7).

Warren had five points in the first overtime, including a 3-pointer with 23 seconds left to tie it at 78. Michael Ertel missed a jumper with 5 seconds to go for the Warhawks, but David Azore’s floater for the Mavericks hit the front of the rim to send it to another period.

Warren made a layup and was 6-of-6 shooting at the line as the Mavericks outscored Louisiana-Monroe 13-8 in the second OT.

Tiandre Jackson-Young had 12 points for Texas-Arlington. Radshad Davis added 12 points and seven rebounds.

Ertel had 22 points and six rebounds and JD Williams added 12 points for the Warhawks.

Texas-Arlington plays South Alabama on the road on Thursday. Louisiana-Monroe matches up against Appalachian State at home on Thursday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights,http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC,https://www.stats.com

