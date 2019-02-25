Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Warriors-Hornets, Box

February 25, 2019 9:25 pm
 
GOLDEN STATE (121)

Durant 7-15 2-2 20, Green 6-8 1-1 14, Cousins 9-15 5-5 24, Curry 5-18 2-3 16, Thompson 11-19 1-2 26, McKinnie 2-5 0-0 5, Looney 3-4 0-0 6, Cook 0-0 0-0 0, Livingston 3-5 0-0 6, Iguodala 2-6 0-0 4. Totals 48-95 11-13 121.

CHARLOTTE (110)

Bridges 2-9 2-2 7, Williams 4-8 2-2 11, Zeller 13-14 2-2 28, Walker 9-24 2-2 23, Batum 5-11 2-2 14, Kidd-Gilchrist 2-5 2-2 6, Biyombo 0-1 3-4 3, Parker 0-3 2-2 2, Monk 0-3 0-0 0, Lamb 5-13 6-8 16. Totals 40-91 23-26 110.

Golden State 34 34 30 23—121
Charlotte 30 30 28 22—110

3-Point Goals_Golden State 14-41 (Durant 4-9, Curry 4-14, Thompson 3-5, McKinnie 1-3, Green 1-3, Cousins 1-4, Iguodala 0-3), Charlotte 7-33 (Walker 3-12, Batum 2-6, Bridges 1-4, Williams 1-5, Monk 0-2, Lamb 0-4). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Golden State 49 (Cousins 11), Charlotte 38 (Zeller 9). Assists_Golden State 35 (Green 10), Charlotte 23 (Lamb 7). Total Fouls_Golden State 18, Charlotte 11. Technicals_Cousins, Walker. A_19,419 (19,077).

