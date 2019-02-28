Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Warriors-Magic, Box

February 28, 2019 9:21 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
GOLDEN STATE (96)

McKinnie 2-7 0-0 4, Green 2-4 0-0 5, Cousins 8-16 5-6 21, Curry 12-33 4-4 33, Thompson 9-23 0-0 21, Jerebko 2-6 0-0 4, Looney 0-2 0-0 0, Bell 3-3 0-0 6, Cook 1-2 0-0 2, Livingston 0-0 0-0 0, Lee 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 39-97 9-10 96.

ORLANDO (103)

Isaac 6-8 0-1 12, Gordon 9-15 2-2 22, Vucevic 4-15 3-4 12, Augustin 6-11 0-0 14, Fournier 3-12 0-0 8, Iwundu 1-3 2-2 4, Birch 3-4 1-2 7, Briscoe 3-7 2-2 8, Ross 5-14 2-2 16. Totals 40-89 12-15 103.

Golden State 22 29 30 15— 96
Orlando 28 31 11 33—103

3-Point Goals_Golden State 9-40 (Curry 5-17, Thompson 3-12, Green 1-2, Cook 0-1, Jerebko 0-1, Lee 0-1, McKinnie 0-2, Cousins 0-4), Orlando 11-31 (Ross 4-12, Fournier 2-4, Gordon 2-5, Augustin 2-5, Vucevic 1-2, Iwundu 0-1, Briscoe 0-1, Isaac 0-1). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Golden State 47 (Cousins 11), Orlando 53 (Gordon 15). Assists_Golden State 16 (Curry 6), Orlando 24 (Vucevic 6). Total Fouls_Golden State 14, Orlando 14. Technicals_Vucevic. A_18,846 (18,846).

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts explore IT modernization successes in this free webinar.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|7 ASPA's 2019 Annual Conference
3|8 Open House for Prospective Students at...
3|8 Ethics for the CIA, CPA, CFE and CISA...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Soldiers participate in leadership training activity

Today in History

1965: US Marines first land at Da Nang

Get our daily newsletter.