Warriors-Magic, Box

GOLDEN STATE (96)

McKinnie 2-7 0-0 4, Green 2-4 0-0 5, Cousins 8-16 5-6 21, Curry 12-33 4-4 33, Thompson 9-23 0-0 21, Jerebko 2-6 0-0 4, Looney 0-2 0-0 0, Bell 3-3 0-0 6, Cook 1-2 0-0 2, Livingston 0-0 0-0 0, Lee 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 39-97 9-10 96.

ORLANDO (103)

Isaac 6-8 0-1 12, Gordon 9-15 2-2 22, Vucevic 4-15 3-4 12, Augustin 6-11 0-0 14, Fournier 3-12 0-0 8, Iwundu 1-3 2-2 4, Birch 3-4 1-2 7, Briscoe 3-7 2-2 8, Ross 5-14 2-2 16. Totals 40-89 12-15 103.

Golden State 22 29 30 15— 96 Orlando 28 31 11 33—103

3-Point Goals_Golden State 9-40 (Curry 5-17, Thompson 3-12, Green 1-2, Cook 0-1, Jerebko 0-1, Lee 0-1, McKinnie 0-2, Cousins 0-4), Orlando 11-31 (Ross 4-12, Fournier 2-4, Gordon 2-5, Augustin 2-5, Vucevic 1-2, Iwundu 0-1, Briscoe 0-1, Isaac 0-1). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Golden State 47 (Cousins 11), Orlando 53 (Gordon 15). Assists_Golden State 16 (Curry 6), Orlando 24 (Vucevic 6). Total Fouls_Golden State 14, Orlando 14. Technicals_Vucevic. A_18,846 (18,846).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.