Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Warriors-Suns, Box

February 8, 2019 11:30 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
GOLDEN STATE (117)

Durant 6-11 8-10 21, Green 5-7 3-4 13, Cousins 7-11 3-6 18, Curry 6-17 5-6 20, Thompson 9-17 3-4 25, McKinnie 0-0 0-0 0, Jerebko 3-6 1-1 7, Looney 1-3 2-4 4, Cook 1-4 0-0 2, Livingston 2-2 0-0 4, Iguodala 1-3 0-0 3. Totals 41-81 25-35 117.

PHOENIX (107)

Bridges 5-13 5-6 19, Bender 1-5 0-0 2, Ayton 10-20 3-4 23, Okobo 1-6 1-1 3, Jackson 8-19 2-3 19, Oubre Jr. 9-19 7-9 25, Holmes 4-5 2-4 10, Johnson 1-9 2-2 5, Crawford 0-5 1-1 1. Totals 39-101 23-30 107.

Golden State 26 34 22 35—117
Phoenix 31 22 32 22—107

3-Point Goals_Golden State 10-29 (Thompson 4-5, Curry 3-11, Cousins 1-2, Iguodala 1-3, Durant 1-3, Cook 0-1, Green 0-2, Jerebko 0-2), Phoenix 6-31 (Bridges 4-9, Jackson 1-3, Johnson 1-4, Okobo 0-3, Oubre Jr. 0-4, Crawford 0-4, Bender 0-4). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Golden State 49 (Durant 8), Phoenix 48 (Oubre Jr., Ayton 12). Assists_Golden State 30 (Curry 7), Phoenix 23 (Jackson, Bender 5). Total Fouls_Golden State 23, Phoenix 28. Technicals_Green 2, Livingston, Cousins. Ejected_Green. A_17,081 (18,422).

        Insight by VMware: Export-Import Bank of the U.S. and U.S. Trade and Development Agency explore implementing a hybrid cloud solution in small agencies in this free webinar.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|19 AFCEA Bethesda February Breakfast
2|19 Government Performance Management:...
2|19 Small Sats Workshop: The Speed of...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Navy diver resurfaces during training under frozen lake

Today in History

1933: FDR escapes assassination in Miami

Get our daily newsletter.