Warriors-Suns, Box

Durant 6-11 8-10 21, Green 5-7 3-4 13, Cousins 7-11 3-6 18, Curry 6-17 5-6 20, Thompson 9-17 3-4 25, McKinnie 0-0 0-0 0, Jerebko 3-6 1-1 7, Looney 1-3 2-4 4, Cook 1-4 0-0 2, Livingston 2-2 0-0 4, Iguodala 1-3 0-0 3. Totals 41-81 25-35 117.
Bridges 5-13 5-6 19, Bender 1-5 0-0 2, Ayton 10-20 3-4 23, Okobo 1-6 1-1 3, Jackson 8-19 2-3 19, Oubre Jr. 9-19 7-9 25, Holmes 4-5 2-4 10, Johnson 1-9 2-2 5, Crawford 0-5 1-1 1. Totals 39-101 23-30 107.
|Golden State
|26
|34
|22
|35—117
|Phoenix
|31
|22
|32
|22—107
3-Point Goals_Golden State 10-29 (Thompson 4-5, Curry 3-11, Cousins 1-2, Iguodala 1-3, Durant 1-3, Cook 0-1, Green 0-2, Jerebko 0-2), Phoenix 6-31 (Bridges 4-9, Jackson 1-3, Johnson 1-4, Okobo 0-3, Oubre Jr. 0-4, Crawford 0-4, Bender 0-4). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Golden State 49 (Durant 8), Phoenix 48 (Oubre Jr., Ayton 12). Assists_Golden State 30 (Curry 7), Phoenix 23 (Jackson, Bender 5). Total Fouls_Golden State 23, Phoenix 28. Technicals_Green 2, Livingston, Cousins. Ejected_Green. A_17,081 (18,422).
