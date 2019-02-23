Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Washington and Indiana meet in conference battle

February 23, 2019 3:14 am
 
1 min read
Share       

Indiana Pacers (38-20, third in the Eastern Conference) vs. Washington Wizards (24-34, 11th in the Eastern Conference)

Washington; Saturday, 7 p.m. Eastern

BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Conference foes Washington and Indiana will play at the Capital One Arena.

The Wizards are 17-23 in Eastern Conference games. Washington is fourth in the Eastern Conference scoring 113.9 points and shooting 47 percent.

        Insight by GitLab: Learn how agencies are implementing applications to work across hybrid cloud environments in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

The Pacers are 27-11 in Eastern Conference play. Indiana ranks second in the Eastern Conference shooting 37.1 percent from downtown. Bojan Bogdanovic paces the Pacers shooting 42.6 percent from 3-point range.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bradley Beal leads the Wizards scoring 25.1 points per game and averaging 5.1 rebounds and 5.4 assists. Tomas Satoransky has averaged six assists and 8.2 points over the last 10 games for Washington.

Domantas Sabonis is averaging 14.1 points, 9.2 rebounds and 2.7 assists for the Pacers. Thaddeus Young is shooting 52.1 percent and has averaged 11.7 points over the last 10 games for Indiana.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pacers: 6-4, averaging 104.6 points, 41.3 rebounds, 27.4 assists, 8.1 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 47.4 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 101.3 points on 45.0 percent shooting.

Wizards: 3-7, averaging 119.7 points, 40.1 rebounds, 31.7 assists, 7.4 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 49.6 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 123.4 points on 49.8 percent shooting.

Wizards Injuries: Dwight Howard: out (back), John Wall: out for season (left achilles).

Pacers Injuries: Myles Turner: day to day (hip), Tyreke Evans: day to day (ankle), Victor Oladipo: out for season (ruptured right quadricep tendon).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|4 Internal Audit 301: Audit Manager...
3|4 ServiceNow Federal Summit
3|4 Internal Audit 101: Introduction to...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Army recruits complete confidence course training

Today in History

1961: JFK establishes the Peace Corps

Get our daily newsletter.