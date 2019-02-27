Washington takes on Brooklyn, seeks to end 4-game slide

Washington Wizards (24-36, 11th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Brooklyn Nets (32-30, sixth in the Eastern Conference)

Brooklyn; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Washington is looking to stop its four-game skid with a victory against Brooklyn.

The Nets are 22-17 against Eastern Conference opponents. Brooklyn ranks fourth in the Eastern Conference with 35 defensive rebounds per game, led by Jarrett Allen averaging 6.2.

The Wizards have gone 17-25 against Eastern Conference opponents. Washington is eighth in the league scoring 113.8 points per game while shooting 47 percent. The two teams match up for the fourth time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: D’Angelo Russell leads the Nets with 6.7 assists and scores 20.5 points per game. Joe Harris has averaged 15.6 points and collected 2.3 rebounds while shooting 54.8 percent over the last 10 games for Brooklyn.

Bradley Beal leads the Wizards averaging 25.7 points and has added 5.0 rebounds and 5.4 assists per game. Bobby Portis has averaged 2.2 made 3-pointers and scored 15.8 points over the last 10 games for Washington.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wizards: 3-7, averaging 118.7 points, 40.8 rebounds, 30.5 assists, 7.6 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 49.9 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 122.8 points on 49.2 percent shooting.

Nets: 4-6, averaging 112.8 points, 45.8 rebounds, 27.5 assists, 5.8 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.5 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 116.6 points on 45.6 percent shooting.

Nets Injuries: Spencer Dinwiddie: out (torn right thumb ligaments).

Wizards Injuries: Dwight Howard: out (back), John Wall: out for season (left achilles).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

