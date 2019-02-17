Listen Live Sports

Wawrinka loses his 1st final since comeback from knee injury

February 17, 2019 11:56 am
 
ROTTERDAM, Netherlands (AP) — Three-time major champion Stan Wawrinka has lost his first final since his comeback a year ago from left knee surgeries.

Gael Monfils of France beat the unseeded Swiss 6-3, 1-6, 6-2 Sunday at the ABN AMRO World Tournament to win his eighth career title.

The final was Wawrinka’s first since the 2017 French Open, where he previously met Monfils in the fourth round.

Wawrinka was chasing his 17th career title and second in Rotterdam, after winning in 2015.

Monfils also reached the Rotterdam final in 2016.

