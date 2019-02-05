WCHA Glance

|All Times EST
|
|Overall
|
|W
|L
|T
|SW
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|W
|L
|T
|Minnesota St.
|18
|4
|0
|0
|54
|82
|36
|23
|6
|1
|Bowling Green
|13
|7
|2
|2
|43
|52
|41
|18
|8
|3
|Lake Superior St.
|13
|7
|2
|0
|41
|73
|53
|18
|8
|2
|N. Michigan
|13
|7
|0
|0
|39
|56
|40
|14
|13
|0
|Michigan Tech
|11
|7
|2
|1
|36
|55
|43
|12
|13
|3
|Bemidji St.
|11
|8
|1
|0
|34
|52
|45
|13
|12
|3
|Alaska
|8
|11
|1
|1
|26
|43
|58
|8
|16
|2
|Ala.-Huntsville
|6
|15
|1
|1
|20
|47
|71
|6
|23
|1
|Ferris St.
|4
|15
|1
|0
|13
|51
|74
|7
|20
|1
|Alaska Anchorage
|1
|17
|2
|1
|6
|18
|68
|2
|22
|2
___
Bemidji St. at Ferris St., 7:07 p.m.
Minnesota St. at Michigan Tech, 7:07 p.m.
N. Michigan at Ala.-Huntsville, 7:07 p.m.
Alaska Anchorage at Alaska, 11:07 p.m.
N. Michigan at Ala.-Huntsville, 4:37 p.m.
Minnesota St. at Michigan Tech, 5:07 p.m.
Bemidji St. at Ferris St., 7:07 p.m.
Alaska Anchorage at Alaska, 11:07 p.m.
Michigan Tech at Lake Superior St., 7:07 p.m.
Alaska at Bowling Green, 7:37 p.m.
N. Michigan at Bemidji St., 8:07 p.m.
Ferris St. at Alaska Anchorage, 11:07 p.m.
Alaska at Bowling Green, 7:07 p.m.
Michigan Tech at Lake Superior St., 7:07 p.m.
N. Michigan at Bemidji St., 8:07 p.m.
Ferris St. at Alaska Anchorage, 11:07 p.m.
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.