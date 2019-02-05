Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

WCHA Glance

February 5, 2019 11:46 am
 
< a min read
Share       
All Times EST
Overall
W L T SW Pts GF GA W L T
Minnesota St. 18 4 0 0 54 82 36 23 6 1
Bowling Green 13 7 2 2 43 52 41 18 8 3
Lake Superior St. 13 7 2 0 41 73 53 18 8 2
N. Michigan 13 7 0 0 39 56 40 14 13 0
Michigan Tech 11 7 2 1 36 55 43 12 13 3
Bemidji St. 11 8 1 0 34 52 45 13 12 3
Alaska 8 11 1 1 26 43 58 8 16 2
Ala.-Huntsville 6 15 1 1 20 47 71 6 23 1
Ferris St. 4 15 1 0 13 51 74 7 20 1
Alaska Anchorage 1 17 2 1 6 18 68 2 22 2

___

Friday’s Games

Bemidji St. at Ferris St., 7:07 p.m.

Minnesota St. at Michigan Tech, 7:07 p.m.

N. Michigan at Ala.-Huntsville, 7:07 p.m.

        Insight by GitLab: Learn how agencies are implementing applications to work across hybrid cloud environments in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Alaska Anchorage at Alaska, 11:07 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

N. Michigan at Ala.-Huntsville, 4:37 p.m.

Minnesota St. at Michigan Tech, 5:07 p.m.

Bemidji St. at Ferris St., 7:07 p.m.

Alaska Anchorage at Alaska, 11:07 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 15

Michigan Tech at Lake Superior St., 7:07 p.m.

Alaska at Bowling Green, 7:37 p.m.

N. Michigan at Bemidji St., 8:07 p.m.

Ferris St. at Alaska Anchorage, 11:07 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 16

Alaska at Bowling Green, 7:07 p.m.

Michigan Tech at Lake Superior St., 7:07 p.m.

N. Michigan at Bemidji St., 8:07 p.m.

Ferris St. at Alaska Anchorage, 11:07 p.m.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|12 Nuclear Deterrence Summit
2|12 7th Annual Automated ISR and Battle...
2|12 Service Contract Labor Standards: A...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

National Guard soldiers train in snow for upcoming rotation

Today in History

1861: First military Medal of Honor action

Get our daily newsletter.