WCHA Glance

All Times EST Overall W L T SW Pts GF GA W L T Minnesota St. 18 4 0 0 54 82 36 23 6 1 Bowling Green 13 7 2 2 43 52 41 18 8 3 Lake Superior St. 13 7 2 0 41 73 53 18 8 2 N. Michigan 13 7 0 0 39 56 40 14 13 0 Michigan Tech 11 7 2 1 36 55 43 12 13 3 Bemidji St. 11 8 1 0 34 52 45 13 12 3 Alaska 8 11 1 1 26 43 58 8 16 2 Ala.-Huntsville 6 15 1 1 20 47 71 6 23 1 Ferris St. 4 15 1 0 13 51 74 7 20 1 Alaska Anchorage 1 17 2 1 6 18 68 2 22 2

___

Friday’s Games

Bemidji St. at Ferris St., 7:07 p.m.

Minnesota St. at Michigan Tech, 7:07 p.m.

N. Michigan at Ala.-Huntsville, 7:07 p.m.

Advertisement

Alaska Anchorage at Alaska, 11:07 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

N. Michigan at Ala.-Huntsville, 4:37 p.m.

Minnesota St. at Michigan Tech, 5:07 p.m.

Bemidji St. at Ferris St., 7:07 p.m.

Alaska Anchorage at Alaska, 11:07 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 15

Michigan Tech at Lake Superior St., 7:07 p.m.

Alaska at Bowling Green, 7:37 p.m.

N. Michigan at Bemidji St., 8:07 p.m.

Ferris St. at Alaska Anchorage, 11:07 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 16

Alaska at Bowling Green, 7:07 p.m.

Michigan Tech at Lake Superior St., 7:07 p.m.

N. Michigan at Bemidji St., 8:07 p.m.

Ferris St. at Alaska Anchorage, 11:07 p.m.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.