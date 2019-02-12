Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
WCHA Glance

February 12, 2019 11:15 am
 
All Times EST
Overall
W L T SW Pts GF GA W L T
Minnesota St. 19 4 1 1 59 86 39 24 6 2
Bowling Green 13 7 2 2 43 52 41 18 8 3
N. Michigan 14 7 1 0 43 64 45 15 13 1
Lake Superior St. 13 7 2 0 41 73 53 18 8 2
Bemidji St. 12 8 2 1 39 61 49 14 12 4
Michigan Tech 11 8 3 1 37 58 47 12 14 4
Alaska 9 12 1 1 29 46 63 9 17 2
Ala.-Huntsville 6 16 2 2 22 52 79 6 24 2
Ferris St. 4 16 2 0 14 55 83 7 21 2
Alaska Anchorage 2 18 2 1 9 23 71 3 23 2

___

Friday’s Games

Michigan Tech at Lake Superior St., 7:07 p.m.

Alaska at Bowling Green, 7:37 p.m.

N. Michigan at Bemidji St., 8:07 p.m.

Ferris St. at Alaska Anchorage, 11:07 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Alaska at Bowling Green, 7:07 p.m.

Michigan Tech at Lake Superior St., 7:07 p.m.

N. Michigan at Bemidji St., 8:07 p.m.

Ferris St. at Alaska Anchorage, 11:07 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 22

Ala.-Huntsville at Ferris St., 7:07 p.m.

Alaska Anchorage at Michigan Tech, 7:07 p.m.

Lake Superior St. at N. Michigan, 7:07 p.m.

Bowling Green at Bemidji St., 8:07 p.m.

Minnesota St. at Alaska, 11:07 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 23

Ala.-Huntsville at Ferris St., 7:07 p.m.

Alaska Anchorage at Michigan Tech, 7:07 p.m.

Lake Superior St. at N. Michigan, 7:07 p.m.

Bowling Green at Bemidji St., 8:07 p.m.

Minnesota St. at Alaska, 11:07 p.m.

