WCHA Glance

|All Times EST
|
|Overall
|
|W
|L
|T
|SW
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|W
|L
|T
|Minnesota St.
|19
|4
|1
|1
|59
|86
|39
|24
|6
|2
|Bowling Green
|13
|7
|2
|2
|43
|52
|41
|18
|8
|3
|N. Michigan
|14
|7
|1
|0
|43
|64
|45
|15
|13
|1
|Lake Superior St.
|13
|7
|2
|0
|41
|73
|53
|18
|8
|2
|Bemidji St.
|12
|8
|2
|1
|39
|61
|49
|14
|12
|4
|Michigan Tech
|11
|8
|3
|1
|37
|58
|47
|12
|14
|4
|Alaska
|9
|12
|1
|1
|29
|46
|63
|9
|17
|2
|Ala.-Huntsville
|6
|16
|2
|2
|22
|52
|79
|6
|24
|2
|Ferris St.
|4
|16
|2
|0
|14
|55
|83
|7
|21
|2
|Alaska Anchorage
|2
|18
|2
|1
|9
|23
|71
|3
|23
|2
___
Michigan Tech at Lake Superior St., 7:07 p.m.
Alaska at Bowling Green, 7:37 p.m.
N. Michigan at Bemidji St., 8:07 p.m.
Ferris St. at Alaska Anchorage, 11:07 p.m.
Alaska at Bowling Green, 7:07 p.m.
Michigan Tech at Lake Superior St., 7:07 p.m.
N. Michigan at Bemidji St., 8:07 p.m.
Ferris St. at Alaska Anchorage, 11:07 p.m.
Ala.-Huntsville at Ferris St., 7:07 p.m.
Alaska Anchorage at Michigan Tech, 7:07 p.m.
Lake Superior St. at N. Michigan, 7:07 p.m.
Bowling Green at Bemidji St., 8:07 p.m.
Minnesota St. at Alaska, 11:07 p.m.
Ala.-Huntsville at Ferris St., 7:07 p.m.
Alaska Anchorage at Michigan Tech, 7:07 p.m.
Lake Superior St. at N. Michigan, 7:07 p.m.
Bowling Green at Bemidji St., 8:07 p.m.
Minnesota St. at Alaska, 11:07 p.m.
