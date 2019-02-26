Listen Live Sports

WCHA Glance

February 26, 2019 11:07 am
 
All Times EST
Overall
W L T SW Pts GF GA W L T
Minnesota St. 20 5 1 1 62 92 41 25 7 2
Bowling Green 15 7 4 3 52 68 47 20 8 5
N. Michigan 16 8 2 0 50 75 55 17 14 2
Lake Superior St. 15 9 2 0 47 84 64 20 10 2
Bemidji St. 13 9 4 2 45 69 56 15 13 6
Michigan Tech 13 10 3 1 43 66 56 14 16 4
Alaska 10 14 2 2 34 51 80 10 19 3
Ala.-Huntsville 7 17 2 2 25 56 84 7 25 2
Ferris St. 6 17 3 0 21 63 89 9 22 3
Alaska Anchorage 2 21 3 2 11 28 80 3 26 3

___

Friday’s Games

Ferris St. at Lake Superior St., 7:07 p.m.

N. Michigan at Michigan Tech, 7:07 p.m.

Ala.-Huntsville at Bowling Green, 8:07 p.m.

Bemidji St. at Minnesota St., 8:07 p.m.

Alaska at Alaska Anchorage, 11:07 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Ferris St. at Lake Superior St., 7:07 p.m.

Michigan Tech at N. Michigan, 7:07 p.m.

Ala.-Huntsville at Bowling Green, 7:07 p.m.

Bemidji St. at Minnesota St., 8:07 p.m.

Alaska at Alaska Anchorage, 11:07 p.m.

End Regular Season

Friday, March 8

WCHA quarterfinals

Saturday, March 9

WCHA quarterfinals

Sunday, March 10

WCHA quarterfinals (if necessary)

