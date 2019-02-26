WCHA Glance

|All Times EST
|
|Overall
|
|W
|L
|T
|SW
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|W
|L
|T
|Minnesota St.
|20
|5
|1
|1
|62
|92
|41
|25
|7
|2
|Bowling Green
|15
|7
|4
|3
|52
|68
|47
|20
|8
|5
|N. Michigan
|16
|8
|2
|0
|50
|75
|55
|17
|14
|2
|Lake Superior St.
|15
|9
|2
|0
|47
|84
|64
|20
|10
|2
|Bemidji St.
|13
|9
|4
|2
|45
|69
|56
|15
|13
|6
|Michigan Tech
|13
|10
|3
|1
|43
|66
|56
|14
|16
|4
|Alaska
|10
|14
|2
|2
|34
|51
|80
|10
|19
|3
|Ala.-Huntsville
|7
|17
|2
|2
|25
|56
|84
|7
|25
|2
|Ferris St.
|6
|17
|3
|0
|21
|63
|89
|9
|22
|3
|Alaska Anchorage
|2
|21
|3
|2
|11
|28
|80
|3
|26
|3
___
Ferris St. at Lake Superior St., 7:07 p.m.
N. Michigan at Michigan Tech, 7:07 p.m.
Ala.-Huntsville at Bowling Green, 8:07 p.m.
Bemidji St. at Minnesota St., 8:07 p.m.
Alaska at Alaska Anchorage, 11:07 p.m.
Ferris St. at Lake Superior St., 7:07 p.m.
Michigan Tech at N. Michigan, 7:07 p.m.
Ala.-Huntsville at Bowling Green, 7:07 p.m.
Bemidji St. at Minnesota St., 8:07 p.m.
Alaska at Alaska Anchorage, 11:07 p.m.
End Regular Season
WCHA quarterfinals
WCHA quarterfinals
WCHA quarterfinals (if necessary)
