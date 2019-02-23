Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Weatherington carries Hartford past UMass Lowell 75-73

February 23, 2019 8:31 pm
 
LOWELL, Mass. (AP) — Travis Weatherington had 18 points to lead five Hartford players in double figures as the Hawks narrowly defeated UMass Lowell 75-73 on Saturday. John Carroll added 15 points for the Hawks. Jason Dunne chipped in 12, J.R. Lynch scored 12 and George Blagojevic had 10.

Shawn Jones had 16 points and eight rebounds for the River Hawks (14-15, 6-8 America East Conference). Obadiah Noel added 14 points. Alex Rivera had 11 points.

The Hawks leveled the season series against the River Hawks with the win. UMass Lowell defeated Hartford 76-73 on Jan. 19. Hartford (15-13, 8-5) faces Binghamton on the road on Wednesday. UMass Lowell matches up against Maine on the road on Wednesday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

