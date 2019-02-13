Listen Live Sports

Weatherington scores 22 to lead Hartford over Maine 81-73

February 13, 2019 9:19 pm
 
WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Travis Weatherington had a season-high 22 points as Hartford topped Maine 81-73 on Wednesday night.

J.R. Lynch had 19 points and eight assists for Hartford (13-12, 6-4 America East Conference). Jason Dunne added 15 points. George Blagojevic had 12 points and seven rebounds for the home team.

Andrew Fleming had 16 points, 10 rebounds and six assists for the Black Bears (5-21, 3-8). Dennis Ashley added 16 points. Sergio El Darwich had 10 points.

The Hawks improve to 2-0 against the Black Bears for the season. Hartford defeated Maine 77-76 on Jan. 16. Hartford plays Vermont at home on Saturday. Maine takes on Albany at home on Sunday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

